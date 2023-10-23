Spider-Man 2 breaks jaw-dropping record as sales go through the roof

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 has set a new bar by breaking an astounding record after its Oct. 20 release.

Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ latest adventures have sold more than 2.5 million copies in the first 24 hours, according to PlayStation. On top of that, the game set a record for the fastest-selling title in the history of PlayStation Studios Games.

Great news, Spidey fans — Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 has sold more than 2.5 million copies in the first 24 hours. Thanks for making this a high-flying launch! pic.twitter.com/k3KdioW6x7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 23, 2023

At the current pace, Spider-Man 2 may join the first game in the franchise as one of the best-selling games in the history of PlayStation. While there’s no official list in terms of which games have been bought the most, Spider-Man from 2018 also saw sales numbers grow rapidly. In its first three days, it sold around 3.3 million copies, also breaking a record back then, according to USA Today.

Insomniac Games certainly broke another record and the bank with these numbers, and deservedly so. Spider-Man 2 is arguably the best game in the history of our favorite two Web-slingers. On Metacritic, it has been named a must-play title, with its universal acclaim reaching 91/100 based on 130 critic reviews.

And if you don’t want to hear about statistics, just hear us out—Spider-Man 2 is one of the best titles you could play this year. For me, personally, it could receive the Game of the Year award, but it doesn’t exactly have the scale of Baldur’s Gate 3, which is going to be the likely winner.

Either way, gaming and Marvel fans alike will most certainly enjoy Spider-Man 2 if they haven’t played it already. The story introduces many new renowned characters like Kraven the Hunter, the Lizard, and Venom. Its storytelling steals your attention from the get-go, but it has some decent competition with the game’s New York City, and its numerous activities.

