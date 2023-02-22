How to fix car glitch in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is an FPS action RPG set in a world that was once a utopia but is now ruled by dangerous machines that rebelled against their creators. Along with your experimental power glove, you must adapt your fighting style to defeat your opponents, use your resources wisely, solve puzzles, and overcome many obstacles.

Unfortunately, one of the obstacles you may encounter is technical issues, especially on PC. There are ways to help reduce these issues, but there are also in-game issues you may face, such as being unable to enter the car in the intro mission, which you need to be able to do to progress through the story.

Why can’t you get in the car in Atomic Heart?

Many players have been experiencing an issue where they cannot complete the intro mission because they cannot open the car door. This is because it’s locked and is only ‘available in the full version of the game.’ Unfortunately, this glitch is an issue that those who’ve pre-downloaded the game have been experiencing.

Thankfully, it’s an easy issue to resolve, as all you will need to do is quit the game, close your gaming app, like the Game Pass app, and re-open it. This should kickstart the rest of the Atomic Heart download, and you should be able to open the car door once the download has finished. If this doesn’t work, others have found re-installing the game does the trick.

It may be a little tedious, but this is how you can fix the car glitch in Atomic Heart.