There is no goddess more powerful than the Queen of Heaven.

Ishtar, the Babylonian goddess of love and war, is coming to Smite’s Battleground of the Gods.

A conflict lasting for all eternity has made it's way onto the Battleground!



All is fair in Love and War. Prepare yourself for SMITE's newest goddess – Ishtar! pic.twitter.com/LLhxYovVJT — SMITE (@SMITEGame) August 15, 2022

Ishtar makes her Smite debut as part of the Babylonian pantheon, joining the likes of Gilgamesh, someone mythologically she was hell-bent on killing. Ishtar famously demanded the Bull of Heaven so that she may send it to kill Gilgamesh in his home. Ishtar is believed to have been associated with the Sumerian goddess Inanna in the same way Hermes and Mercury fulfill the same role in the Greek and Roman pantheons, respectively.

Ishtar wared with various gods throughout Babylonian mythology, including, An, Enki, and her sister, Erishkigal. All of the aforementioned names are potential gods that we may see join the Babylonian pantheon in the future. That being said, Ishtar’s most notable conflict is with her would-be lover whom she was rejected by, Smite’s Gilgamesh.

In Smite thus far, we know Ishtar will fulfill the Hunter role. This means if you plan on using Ishtar, you’ll likely be doing so in the duo lane. Though we don’t know the full details of her abilities just yet, the team has shared some details about what to expect from her kit.

Ishtar will have a basic attack stim with three options that give her different ways to buff herself. She will also have four different basic attacks within her kit. This will take the form of three additional types of basic attacks that are part of the stim ability. The team also says Ishtar will have a short dash with a unique combo finish, as well as an ultimate that sends out projectiles and returns them to Ishtar regardless of how far they’ve traveled.

Though the team hasn’t revealed the exact release date for Ishar just yet, you can expect her to join the battleground sometime in August.