When is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum set coming?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is based on what happened to Gollum between The Hobbit and the beginning of The Fellowship of the Ring books and movies, according to the description of the game in Steam.

If you’ve watched the movies, you’ll notice that Gollum only appears in The Two Towers movie onward and has several small moments in The Fellowship of the Ring book, but his story is long and fascinating.

When does The Lord of the Rings: Gollum happen?

It’s not confirmed if the game will portray Gollum’s origin story, it’s more likely that the game will start after he loses the Ring to Bilbo Baggins and his quest to get it back begin.

Gollum stayed in the cave for more than 400 years. In all that time, he developed the split personality that will be explored in the game, with Sméagol representing his good side and Gollum his bad side.

It was only in 2941, 471 years after moving to the Misty Mountains that Bilbo found the Ring while running away from goblins. Gollum had lost in an encounter with an imp goblin, or some could say that the Ring abandoned him at that time.

Bilbo crossed through the Misty Mountains with the Dwarves while on the quest to reclaim the Lonely Mountain, but all were captured by goblins. When escaping, Bilbo got separated from the Dwarves and found the Ring on the floor.

While looking for the exit, Bilbo entered Gollum’s lair and after a riddle game, Bilbo ends up leaving the mountain with the Ring while Gollum stays only with rage and the name Baggins burned in his memory.

After some years, Gollum decided to travel to Mordor to search for Bilbo and the Ring. In his travels, he faced the demon-spider Shelob, was captured and tortured by Sauron, then captured again by Aragorn and taken to Gandalf.

Gollum is then taken to Mirkwood, in Legola’s father’s kingdom. But during an orc attack, Gollum escaped and went back on his journey to find the Ring. It’s uncertain how much time passed in his adventures, but the game will explore these scenarios that weren’t told in detail in the books and movies.

In 3019, Gollum would begin to follow the Fellowship of the Ring in order to retrieve the Ring from Frodo, 78 years after he lost it.

When does Gollum’s story begin?

Before Gollum became the iconic disfigured creature we know, he was once a Hobbit called Smeágol. He was born in the Third Age in the year 2430, but his story only began 33 years later in 2463 while fishing with his cousin Déagol.

Upon seeing the Ring, Smeágol was immediately compelled by its power. He needed the Ring and fought his cousin over it, choking him to death. Now, Smeágol had the Ring and the birth of Gollum began.

In the years that followed, Smeágol fell for the corruption of the Ring further and further until he was banished from the Gladden Fields, moving to a cave in the Misty Mountains around 2470.

