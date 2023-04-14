Is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum multiplayer?

The next chapter of The Lord of the Rings franchise is an upcoming video game that has players take control of Gollum following the events of The Hobbit. Simply called The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the new title is releasing in late May and will take players through the famed regions in the series, including Mordor, Mirkwood, and more. While the game will allow players to finally experience life as Gollum, some are wondering if they will be able to take part in any multiplayer gameplay with some other Lord of the Ring characters.

Here is everything to know about if The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a multiplayer game or if players will have to take on waves of Orcs as a solo player.

Does The Lord of the Rings: Gollum have co-op or multiplayer?

Since players are taking control of Gollum himself, there will be no other opportunities to play as another Lord of the Rings character. As such, co-op play would be too redundant to work, as a party of two or more would just be more Gollums running around the map.

Instead, it will just be players controlling their own version of Gollum without anyone else able to take part in their adventure.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum multiplayer possibilities

If you are also wondering about a separate multiplayer mode from the single-player campaign, don’t get your hopes up. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will feature no online elements at all, meaning that there will be no alternate mode that features multiplayer gameplay. The new Gollum game will be a solely solo experience, which is likely what some fans want to hear and what others were fearing.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows for PC. It will only cost players $49 for the base game, which does indicate how long players should expect to spend in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This doesn’t appear to be a full, AAA single-player experience based on the price, so players should keep that in mind in the lead-up to its launch on May 25.