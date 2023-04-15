Here are the minimum requirements for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Daedalic Entertainment put real focus on the development of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. The game looks incredible, and, therefore, players might need a powerful machine to run it.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will put players in the life of Gollum after the events of The Fellowship of the Ring movie, telling an original story. The grand tale will require grand hardware to experience: unfortunately, lower-end PCs won’t be able to play The Lord of the Rings: Gollum at all, as it will require at least 16 GB RAM, for example, just as a minimum.

Here are all the minimum and recommended system requirements on PC.

Minimum and recommended system requirements for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum on PC

Minimum requirements for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

OS : Windows 10/11 64-bit

: Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU : Intel i7-4770 AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel i7-4770 AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM GPU : GTX 1080/RTX 2060

: GTX 1080/RTX 2060 Direct X: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 45 GB

When you boot the game, you should set the graphics to the medium and 1080p presets. Don’t forget to turn off the Ray Tracing option as well for a smoother experience.

Related: Is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum on Xbox Game Pass?

Recommended requirements for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

OS : Windows 10/11 64-bit

: Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU : Intel i3-6100 AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel i3-6100 AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM GPU : RTX 3080 (with DLSS Quality)

: RTX 3080 (with DLSS Quality) Direct X: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 45 GB

When following the recommended requirements, you can set the graphics to High and 1440p. It should be alright to Turn Ray Tracing on with these specs.