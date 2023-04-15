Here are the minimum requirements for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Daedalic Entertainment put real focus on the development of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. The game looks incredible, and, therefore, players might need a powerful machine to run it.
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will put players in the life of Gollum after the events of The Fellowship of the Ring movie, telling an original story. The grand tale will require grand hardware to experience: unfortunately, lower-end PCs won’t be able to play The Lord of the Rings: Gollum at all, as it will require at least 16 GB RAM, for example, just as a minimum.
Here are all the minimum and recommended system requirements on PC.
Minimum and recommended system requirements for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum on PC
Minimum requirements for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- CPU: Intel i7-4770 AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- RAM: 16 GB RAM
- GPU: GTX 1080/RTX 2060
- Direct X: Version 11
- Storage: 45 GB
When you boot the game, you should set the graphics to the medium and 1080p presets. Don’t forget to turn off the Ray Tracing option as well for a smoother experience.
Related: Is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum on Xbox Game Pass?
Recommended requirements for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- CPU: Intel i3-6100 AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- RAM: 32 GB RAM
- GPU: RTX 3080 (with DLSS Quality)
- Direct X: Version 12
- Storage: 45 GB
When following the recommended requirements, you can set the graphics to High and 1440p. It should be alright to Turn Ray Tracing on with these specs.