When is Killer Bean’s early access release?

Killer Bean was a surprise announcement that caught the eye of many people during the 2024 Summer Game Fest, and now, newfound fans are wondering when the game’s early access release date will be.

It might not be a long-awaited Harry Potter game or a story about an iconic mythological monkey king, but Killer Bean is a hilarious third-person shooter that blends a roguelike experience with wacky visuals and mechanics as players step into the world of beans with guns. You will step into the shoes of Killer Bean, a dangerous assassin coffee bean who wants to get revenge on those who betrayed him.

If you want to play as one of the deadliest beans in the world, here is everything we know about Killer Bean‘s early access release.

When is Killer Bean early access releasing?

This is Killer Bean, a third person roguelike shooter from single developer Jeff Lew! @Real_KillerBean #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/hKY9uLv8Vt — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 7, 2024

According to the Summer Game Fest trailer, Killer Bean early access will open to the public this coming Summer. On the game’s official Steam page, the plan is to keep Killer Bean as an early access title for one to two years while the developer adds more and more content to a world that is constantly changing with every playthrough.

What makes Killer Bean different?

Besides all of the characters being beans? Killer Bean provides players with a different experience every time they start a new campaign since the story is procedurally generated at the start of a run. It is an open-world title that also swaps from a first-person perspective to third-person along the way, featuring countless weapons, skills, vehicles, and enemies to discover as you take down everyone that has wronged you in the past.

