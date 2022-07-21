It might be coming sooner than you think.

It seems like 2022 is a good year for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans. Following the successful release of the nostalgic beat-’em-up game Shredder’s Revenge, developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu, a new compilation is coming up soon.

Announced in March 2022 as part of the PlayStation State of Play event, The Cowabunga Collection is a compilation of 13 classic TMNT action games developed by Konami in the 1980s and 1990s. American studio Digital Eclipse, who previously worked on the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, is handling the task.

All games will have new HD textures, save states, and some will even add new functions like online play. The compilation includes titles originally released for Arcade, Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis (Mega Drive), and Game Boy.

The first announcement for The Cowabunga Collection, in March, only mentioned a 2022 release window. But now some more precise information is out.

When does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection release?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is releasing on Aug. 30, 2022. Konami announced the official release date right as the 2022 edition of the San Diego Comic-Con began on July 21. Players who visit the Turtle Lair at the event’s Esports Lounge also get to play the game first, just over a month before launch.

The Cowabunga Collection is optimized for consoles of the current and previous generations, which means you get to play on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series S/X. You can add it to your wishlist on most of those platforms to be notified when it releases.