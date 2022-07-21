Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection hits shelves on Aug. 30

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will release on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on Aug. 30.

With more than 10 titles from consoles like the NES, Gameboy, Sega Genesis and more, the ultimate TMNT collection will be available for all to play at the end of next month. The IGN exclusive release trailer that dropped on July 21 revealed which titles would be included in the collection and when they would be available to purchase. Here are all the games included in The Cowabunga Collection.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy).

The 13 TMNT titles have been optimized to play on all the latest consoles as well as previous generations. Players can pick up a copy of The Cowabunga Collection for their PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S.

The Nintendo Switch will also be getting a release for the collection which has already seen a revival of older titles come to the console. For those who prefer to game on their computers, the bundle will also be available on PC via Stream. Players can pre-order the collection now for $39.99 across all platforms before the game releases in August.