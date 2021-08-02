When does Madden NFL 22 release?

NFL teams are reporting to training camp, which means a new Madden game is right around the corner.

Madden NFL 22, the next edition of the football simulation franchise, releases Aug. 20. This multiplatform game will come out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes were former Super Bowl opponents, and now share the honor of being cover athletes for Madden 22.

Franchise mode is receiving substantial updates, coming off a bare-bones offering the previous year. Updates to staff management, weekly strategy, and more dynamic elements are intended to make Franchise a deeper, more engaging mode.

Ultimate Team returns with the same card-based gameplay that pits super team against super team. The big update to this mode is the ability to adjust X-Factor abilities at half-time.

Face of the Franchise, Superstar KO, and The Yard are also returning to round out the list of modes in the game.

The overall presentation of Madden 22 is getting an upgrade with Dynamic Gameday. This feature brings an improved atmosphere in stadiums. Madden 22 also introduces momentum shifts and home-field advantage. Each team has different modifiers that benefit them when playing at their home stadium.

Madden 22 is in the midst of revealing player ratings. The 99 Club was announced, featuring five players earning the honor. Ratings for quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers were released too.