Wide receivers are flashy playmakers who can punish defenses and make mediocre quarterbacks look good.

These skill position players need to be the fastest, most agile players on the field, juking defenders and making acrobatic catches.

A well-run Madden offense will need an elite receiver for big plays. Even with a dominant running attack, strong receivers will stop the defense from simply playing the run every time.

Here are the best wide receivers in Madden NFL 22 by rating.

Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers)

Image via EA Sports

99 OVR

91 SPD

92 ACC

63 STR

92 AGI

98 AWR

99 CTH

76 CAR

DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals)

98 OVR

90 SPD

90 ACC

78 STR

92 AGI

99 AWR

99 CTH

72 CAR

Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs)

Image via EA Sports

98 OVR

99 SPD

99 ACC

64 STR

98 AGI

97 AWR

91 CTH

80 CAR

Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills)

Image via EA Sports

97 OVR

92 SPD

94 ACC

62 STR

93 AGI

98 AWR

93 CTH

74 CAR

Julio Jones (Tennessee Titans)

Image via EA Sports

95 OVR

92 SPD

90 ACC

78 STR

93 AGI

99 AWR

96 CTH

75 CAR

Top 10 (as of July 30, 2021)

Screengrab via EA.com

Madden 22 releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia on Aug. 20.