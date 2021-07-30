Best running backs in Madden NFL 22

Pound the rock.

The running back is an important part of any effective NFL offense.

A great running game opens up the offense. It takes the pressure off the quarterback and forces the defense to make tough decisions. It’s also good to have a strong running attack in goal-line situations where even one yard comes at a premium.

The NFL is filled with excellent running backs who are a combination of speed, strength, and catching ability that make them true multi-level threats.

Whether it’s quick play, Ultimate Team, or franchise mode, here are the best running backs in Madden 22 by rating.

Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers)

  • 97 OVR
  • 92 SPD
  • 93 ACC
  • 72 STR
  • 97 AGI
  • 94 AWR
  • 81 CTH
  • 96 CAR

Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)

  • 96 OVR
  • 92 SPD
  • 89 ACC
  • 87 STR
  • 86 AGI
  • 98 AWR
  • 62 CTH
  • 94 CAR

Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns)

  • 96 OVR
  • 92 SPD
  • 91 ACC
  • 85 STR
  • 83 AGI
  • 97 AWR
  • 67 CTH
  • 97 CAR

Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings)

  • 95 OVR
  • 92 SPD
  • 92 ACC
  • 74 STR
  • 95 AGI
  • 93 AWR
  • 71 CTH
  • 87 CAR

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)

  • 94 OVR
  • 89 SPD
  • 94 ACC
  • 77 STR
  • 93 AGI
  • 96 AWR
  • 76 CTH
  • 92 CAR

Top 10 (as of July 30, 2021)

Madden 22 releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia on Aug. 17.