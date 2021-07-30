Best running backs in Madden NFL 22

The running back is an important part of any effective NFL offense.
A great running game opens up the offense. It takes the pressure off the quarterback and forces the defense to make tough decisions. It’s also good to have a strong running attack in goal-line situations where even one yard comes at a premium.
The NFL is filled with excellent running backs who are a combination of speed, strength, and catching ability that make them true multi-level threats.
Whether it’s quick play, Ultimate Team, or franchise mode, here are the best running backs in Madden 22 by rating.
Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers)
- 97 OVR
- 92 SPD
- 93 ACC
- 72 STR
- 97 AGI
- 94 AWR
- 81 CTH
- 96 CAR
Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)
- 96 OVR
- 92 SPD
- 89 ACC
- 87 STR
- 86 AGI
- 98 AWR
- 62 CTH
- 94 CAR
Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns)
- 96 OVR
- 92 SPD
- 91 ACC
- 85 STR
- 83 AGI
- 97 AWR
- 67 CTH
- 97 CAR
Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings)
- 95 OVR
- 92 SPD
- 92 ACC
- 74 STR
- 95 AGI
- 93 AWR
- 71 CTH
- 87 CAR
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)
- 94 OVR
- 89 SPD
- 94 ACC
- 77 STR
- 93 AGI
- 96 AWR
- 76 CTH
- 92 CAR
Top 10 (as of July 30, 2021)
Madden 22 releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia on Aug. 17.