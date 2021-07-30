Best running backs in Madden NFL 22

The running back is an important part of any effective NFL offense.

A great running game opens up the offense. It takes the pressure off the quarterback and forces the defense to make tough decisions. It’s also good to have a strong running attack in goal-line situations where even one yard comes at a premium.

The NFL is filled with excellent running backs who are a combination of speed, strength, and catching ability that make them true multi-level threats.

Whether it’s quick play, Ultimate Team, or franchise mode, here are the best running backs in Madden 22 by rating.

Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers)

97 OVR

92 SPD

93 ACC

72 STR

97 AGI

94 AWR

81 CTH

96 CAR

Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)

96 OVR

92 SPD

89 ACC

87 STR

86 AGI

98 AWR

62 CTH

94 CAR

Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns)

96 OVR

92 SPD

91 ACC

85 STR

83 AGI

97 AWR

67 CTH

97 CAR

Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings)

Image via EA Sports

95 OVR

92 SPD

92 ACC

74 STR

95 AGI

93 AWR

71 CTH

87 CAR

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)

Image via EA Sports

94 OVR

89 SPD

94 ACC

77 STR

93 AGI

96 AWR

76 CTH

92 CAR

Top 10 (as of July 30, 2021)

Screengrab via EA.com

Madden 22 releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia on Aug. 17.