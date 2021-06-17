Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes set to grace Madden NFL 22 cover, new trailer released

After hinting at it earlier this week, EA Sports has revealed that both Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will grace the cover of Madden NFL 22. This will be Brady and Mahomes’ second time on the cover of Madden after Brady was the cover athlete for Madden 18 and Mahomes for Madden 20.

In addition to the cover announcement, Madden posted a new trailer with the description “from the newly refreshed Franchise, Dynamic Gameday powered by Next Gen Stats, and Home Field Advantage, Madden NFL 22 is the new standard in sports gaming.”

This is Madden like you’ve never seen it…

It’s a whole new vibe with ALL-NEW Dynamic Gameday



Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/crmTeY1hzH #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/jB15VcSfLK — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021

Madden’s Franchise Mode has seemingly been neglected recently, seeing no major changes or improvements over the last number of iterations. Fans have been clamoring for an updated Franchise Mode, starting a #FixMaddenFranchise trend on Twitter before the release of Madden 21. It’s unclear if EA will finally listen to the fans this year and give Franchise the updates it needs or continue to pump all of its time and effort into Madden Ultimate Team.

The trailer does show some quick glimpses into new features within Franchise, including press conferences featuring Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. There are also changes to the menu navigation, but with EA’s showcase scheduled in July, fans will have to wait to see what changes are coming to the mode.

Madden NFL 22 will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC on Aug. 20 with early release available for the MVP Edition on Aug. 17.