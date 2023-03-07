When does Cities: Skylines 2 release?

The long-awaited sequel to 2015’s beloved city builder Cities: Skylines has finally been revealed by Paradox Interactive during one of the publisher’s recent live streams, along with details regarding its release date and platforms.

Not much has been revealed about Cities: Skylines 2‘s gameplay and how it will differ from its predecessor. But Cities: Skylines 2 aims to improve upon the formula that made the original such a fan-favorite and has been described as providing “new epic scale in the most realistic city builder ever.”

Cities: Skylines 2 will also “challenge your decision-making skills and allow you to build the cities of your dreams,” according to the Colossal Order title’s Steam page.

Fans have been clamoring for any and all news regarding the highly anticipated building sim sequel, so here’s everything we know about Cities: Skylines 2 so far.

Cities: Skylines 2 release date

Cities: Skylines 2 will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime later this year. The game will also be available with a Game Pass subscription.

Unfortunately, aside from that, there’s not much more information regarding the release date for Cities: Skylines 2.

Cities: Skylines is now revolutionizing the city-builder genre again, with the sequel to one of the best-selling management games of its decade is coming in 2023. Get ready for a new epic scale in the most realistic city builder – ever.🏗️



Wishlist now!https://t.co/Rcrhh3Ykf0 pic.twitter.com/8fWDGlKNVs — Cities: Skylines (@CitiesSkylines) March 6, 2023

The announcement for Cities: Skylines 2 stole the show at Paradox Interactive’s announcement livestream which included other titles such as The Lamplighters League, Mechabellum, and Europa Universalis IV.

Although the trailer doesn’t reveal any gameplay footage of Cities: Skylines 2, it still does a great job of ramping-up hype for the impending city builder.