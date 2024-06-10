When does Anno 117: Pax Romana release?

25 years of Anno games has sprung the latest installment of Anno 117: Pax Romana into action. Announced at Ubisoft Forward 2024, strategists and fans of the Anno franchise won’t have too long to wait for this Roman adventure.

Here is what we know about Anno 117: Pax Romana and its release date.

What is the Anno 117: Pax Romana release date?

The Roman Empire is your oyster. Image via Ubisoft

Anno 117: Pax Romana has a release window of 2025, but no specific release date has been confirmed.

The upcoming entry in the Anno franchise asks players to fill the shoes of the Governor, who has the uncharted provinces of Rome at the palm of their hands. Explore these provinces and build your civilization from scratch, tasked with decision-making to keep your empire’s dreams alive and the morale of your people as high as possible.

As the name suggests, Anno 117 is set in the year 117 AD, when the Roman Empire was at its height. The setting is the franchise’s earliest to date, and you will trade, build cities, and make tough choices to grow your empire.

The live-action trailer for Anno 117, shown at the Ubisoft Forward showcase on June 10, displayed just how much power the Governor has, with an entire ocean to explore, mouths to feed, and agriculture to tend to. The story is yours to make, as Rome simply wasn’t built in a day.

