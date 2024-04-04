What to expect from the June 2024 Ubisoft Forward

This year’s Ubisoft Forward event is set to take place on June 10 and will provide updates on some current games in development by the company. The question standing tall in the crowd is what can we expect from the day itself?

There are already plenty of discussions and comments surrounding the event after its very recent announcement of the current scheduling date, so here’s what we think will make an appearance at the show.

Ubisoft Forward 2024 game showcase expectations

Star Wars Outlaws

Firstly, it would make sense for Star Wars Outlaws to be at the event in some capacity. I would expect it to be a main focus even though the game was also shown off at the previous Ubisoft Forward. It may be likely to see a release date for the title since we have not had one yet: the perfect time to do this is at Ubisoft Forward. Nonetheless, there is also information from a Ubisoft sales report Star Wars Outlaws “will be revealed in May” alongside other titles like Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red, meaning some information could circulate sooner.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red is another possible title to appear at the event if we were to take an estimated guess. Fans of the series who have been longing for another eastern set experience won’t be lacking in hype thanks to the fact the game takes place in Japan. A story or gameplay trailer could be on the cards for the event as it would allow for wider public attention to surround the title before its said-to-be release before May 2025.

Just Dance 2025

Are you ready for new Just Dance news? Image via Just Dance on YouTube.

Would it really be a Ubisoft showcase without a sudden Just Dance segment? The answer we have found in most recent years is certainly a no. Both the 2023 and 2024 versions had a reveal at their respective Ubisoft Forward events. Therefore it would be of no surprise to see a Just Dance 2025 unveil at this year’s showing.

XDefiant

There have been many delays for the trigger-happy free-to-play arena shooter XDefiant but it is still set for having an eventual release. Plenty of public testing has been occurring over the months and the development team is quick to note key changes resulting from such sessions. On March 29, the official XDefiant X account made a statement entailing the team expect to “lock a launch date” after a short test which is promising.

Ubisoft Forward could very well see the actual release date reveal so it’s worth keeping a tab on the event if you want your hands on this one sooner rather than later.

Splinter Cell: Remake

Finally, the hopefuls among us in the community would no doubt love to see more information on Splinter Cell: Remake and any possible gameplay deep dives or trailers that could emerge from an event such as Ubisoft Forward — it’s time for Sam Fisher to make his triumphant return.

Another highly anticipated title that would be excellent to see at the event is Beyond Good and Evil 2. Along with some of the known games we expect at Ubisoft Forward though, there could easily be an official reveal of a game we currently have no idea is in development.

Of course, with recent layoffs happening at Ubisoft (and across the wider games industry), the event not only can mark fan’s excitement but also bring a new spark of hope for the future. We certainly hope that Ubisoft Forward will bring a great sense of community along with it.

