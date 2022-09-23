Splinter Cell remake aims to update Ubisoft franchise for ‘modern audiences’

Splinter Cell has been one of the games that made Ubisoft a household name in the early 2000s. The first Splinter Cell was released in 2002 and received praise from different sites which continued until the latest release, Splinter Cell: Blacklist.

Now, Ubisoft is eyeing a comeback. A fresh one at that too, as they have plans on rewriting and updating the story of the game to be relevant for modern-day audiences.

Ubisoft has posted a job opening for a scriptwriter in their Toronto headquarters. The job listing reads as follows:

“Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience. We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable.

“As a Scriptwriter at Ubisoft Toronto, you will join the Narrative team and help create a cohesive and compelling narrative experience for a new audience of Splinter Cell fans.”

The Splinter Cell remake is going to use the newly developed Snowdrop engine by Ubisoft, the same ones that their Star Wars Projects and the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will use. Ubisoft has previously announced that the game will be reworked from the ground up and using a new engine for that would probably be the best course of action.

It’s interesting to see what Ubisoft has in mind for the rewriting and update of the story for Splinter Cell. With the timing of the job posting, it’s safe to say the game is still in early development.

We probably won’t be hearing about the remake this year or the next.