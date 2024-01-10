Star Wars Outlaws was first announced in January 2024 and Ubisoft already showcased some gameplay at the Ubisoft Foward event in June 2023. The story will follow Kay Vess as she tries to earn her freedom and start a new life. She’ll have to steal and fight as she explores the galaxy.

We already know a lot about Star Wars Outlaws but there’s still the most important information missing: When will we be able to play it? It’s been a year since the fame was announced, so we should be able to know its release date soon.

When does Star Wars Outlaws release?

It’s the first Star Wars open-world game. Image via Star Wars and Ubisoft

There is no release date for Star Wars Outlaws confirmed by Ubisoft yet, but it’s expected to be released in 2024. There was a small miscommunication between Disney and Ubisoft at the start of January when a Disney Parks blog post stated Star Wars Outlaws would launch in “late 2024”, but the post was later changed to just “2024” without specifying the time frame.

There is no way of knowing if it’s truly coming in the late portion of 2024 or if the Disney Parks writer assumed that it’s releasing in that time window, but it’s at least confirmed we’ll be able to explore Star Wars Outlaws‘ open-world this year.

What platforms will Star Wars Outlaws release on?

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on PC through Ubisoft Connect, on Xbox Series X/S, and on PlayStation 5. The Star Wars Outlaws Ubisoft page only lets fans know it’s “coming soon”, while in the Xbox and PlayStation stores, there is no mention of any release date, only that it has been announced.