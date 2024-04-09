Category:
Star Wars

Is Star Wars Outlaws an open-world game?

Star Wars deservers an open-world.
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 01:24 pm
Promotional art for Star Wars Outlaws showing characters and Stormtroopers.
Image via Ubisoft

There’s a new kid on the Star Wars block, and its name is Outlaws. Regardless of their genre, all Star Wars games hype the franchise’s fans to extreme levels, and many of those fans have been craving an open-world game.

Star Wars boasts one of the biggest universes known to humanity. For that reason, I’ve been dreaming about the day when we finally receive a truly open-world game that pushes our imaginations to the limit.

Is Star Wars Outlaws an open-world experience?

An image of Kay Vess, Nix and ND-5 from Star Wars Outlaws
Become an Outlaw wherever you want. Image via Massive Entertainment.

Yes, Star Wars Outlaws is an open-world game. It’s a pioneer in the Star Wars universe, and as the first ever truly open-world Star Wars game, it’s a unique and exciting addition to the franchise.

What truly sets Outlaws apart from its predecessors is the freedom it offers. Unlike traditional Star Wars games that guide exploration within a linear narrative, Outlaws breaks free from this mold, offering a thrilling sense of unprecedented freedom and exploration.

Based on the trailers, Outlaws‘ open world will be filled with exploration, side quests, and formidable encounters. While Outlaws‘ open world is vast, it’s important to note that it’s composed of crafted planets, each of a manageable size. Overall, fans who played open-world Ubisoft titles should feel right at home in Star Wars Outlaws.

With Ubisoft accidentally leaking Star Wars Outlaws’ release date, questions started rapid firing amidst high levels of anticipation. Star Wars Outlaws’ GeForce Now availability and playing in the early access echoed through millions of Star Wars fans’ minds since they need all the information possible to decide before pre-ordering an Outlaw edition.

If you’re on a platform where Star Wars Outlaws launches, you’ll have time to decide until summer 2024, but after that, the blasters will be shooting at full power. 

Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.