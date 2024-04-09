Is Star Wars Outlaws on GeForce Now?

Ubisoft is providing the first-ever open-world Star Wars game with Star Wars Outlaws—but can it be played on GeForce Now? We have the answer.

Star Wars Outlaws is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2024, and players on PC will have to meet the minimum system requirements to download and play it—but GeForce Now provides an alternative for those PCs that fall short.

Not every game is available on GeForce Now, however, and you may be wondering if Star Wars Outlaws will be included in the catalog. If so, read on to find out.

Is Star Wars Outlaws available on GeForce Now?

You don’t need to go far, far away. Image via Ubisoft

Yes, Star Wars Outlaws will be available to play on GeForce Now when the game releases on Aug. 30 (Aug. 27 with early access), opening the door for even more players to experience the adventure far, far away.

Using GeForce Now, you can play Star Wars Outlaws using the servers and Nvidia hardware to stream the game directly to your PC via the cloud—though this does require a stable internet connection.

A subscription to GeForce Now doesn’t cost anything for the basic service, though this only provides limited access to generic hardware and one-hour gaming slots. The paid tiers give access to better hardware and longer server sessions.

A Priority Subscription for GeForce Now is priced at $9.99 a month and provides priority access to Premium Servers, six-hour gaming sessions, up to 1080p resolution, and up to 60 FPS.

An Ultimate Subscription for GeForce now costs $19.99 a month for access to a GeForce RTX 4080 Rig, exclusive access to RTX 4080 Servers, eight-hour gaming sessions, up to 4K resolution, and up to 120 FPS.

For PC players who cannot meet the minimum PC requirements to play Star Wars Outlaws, GeForce Now is the best option to ensure you don’t miss out.

