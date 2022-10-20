What time does Gotham Knights release?

You might be able to play earlier than you thought.

Warner’s new gaming take on the DC universe is poised to release soon, but unlike other titles that revolve around Gotham, this one doesn’t use Batman as the main protagonist.

Gotham Knights is set to release this weekend, with an official release date of Oct. 21, and in it, players will get a chance to fight crime as all four of Batman’s proteges including Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood.

Though the official release date is Oct. 21, the timing of its launch means that players will be able to sneak in earlier than tomorrow depending on what time zone they reside in.

What time does Gotham Knights launch?

Gotham Knights will be available to play for anyone who has pre-downloaded the game beginning at 11pm CT. The official release is as soon as the clock strikes midnight Eastern Standard Time so if you live west of the time zone, you’ll be able to go into Gotham a little bit earlier than you might have originally anticipated.

If you’ve already pre-purchased the game, you can begin pre-downloading it if you already haven’t. Those that bought the game digitally are being given 48 hours before the game’s official launch to get the game all set up on their console or PC before the game goes live.

Gotham Knights is available on Windows, Xbox Series X/S, and Playstation 5. If you want to play the game on PC, you’ll need to have Windows 10 and at least 45GB of storage. The game should run at 1080p with 60 fps.