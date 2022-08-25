How to pre-order Gotham Knights: All pre-order options

Gotham Knights finally has an official release date and there are a few different ways for gamers to prepare for the sidekick-focused Batman game through pre-orders.

The action RPG, featuring notable villains like Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, and Clayface, comes out on Oct. 21, and gamers can reserve their copy of the game on its official website, GothamKnightsGame.com.

Gotham Knights is available for next-generation consoles (Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5) as well as PC, and there are three different versions of the game that players can pre-order.

Where to pre-order Gotham Knights

Where you can pre-order Gotham Knights largely depends on whether you’re getting the game for PC or a console. If you’re a PC gamer, Gotham Knights can be reserved through Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Anyone looking to get the game for a console can pre-order it from GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. Additionally, digital copies of the game can be purchased through the Microsoft Store if you’re an Xbox user or the PlayStation Store if you use a PlayStation.

What do different versions of Gotham Knights offer?

There are three different editions of Gotham Knights: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s. Prices of each edition range from $59.99 to $299.99.

The base version of the game is $59.99 on PC and $69.99 for consoles. The Deluxe edition is $79.99 for PC and $89.99 on console. The Collector’s edition is $289.99 for PC and $299.99 for console.

Screengrab via GothamKnightsGame.com

The Standard edition of the game comes with the base game as well as a 233 Kustom Batcycle skin, and the Deluxe edition comes with those two things as well as a “Visionary Pack.”

The Visionary Pack includes a Knightwatch by Jim Lee transmog, Beyond Suitstyle, Salvage (used for building new gear), Boosted gear, an exclusive emote, and three extra suit colorways.

The Collector’s edition comes with everything from the Deluxe edition as well as a New Guard Statue inspired by Jim Lee, a certificate of authenticity, an augmented reality talon key, and a Gotham City collectible map. Players will also get a Promethium New Guard transmog in-game.