What are the minimum requirements to run Gotham Knights?

You're PC will need to be at least this powerful to ride.

Gotham Knights is the latest action-adventure RPG from the DC universe, though this time, Batman is dead. If players want to defend Gotham, they’ll need to learn how to play as Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and the Red Hood. But to play as these iconic heroes, fans will need to have one of the participating consoles or a decent PC to play the games.

With Gotham Knights being a current game, you’ll likely need a PC that can run similar games. Here’s all the information you need to know about the minimum requirements to run Gotham Knights on PC.

What are the minimum requirements for Gotham Knights?

Players will be able to purchase Gotham Knights for PC on Steam or Epic Games. Steam lists the minimum required specs to run the game on computers, and they include:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K (3.7 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i5-9600K (3.7 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.60 GHz) M emory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM G raphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OR AMD Radeon RX 590

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OR AMD Radeon RX 590 D irectX: Version 12

Version 12 S torage: 45 GB available space

45 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080p / 60fps / Low Quality Settings

If you have at least this hardware and run your game on the suggested settings, you should have very few issues playing the game. But you’ll have a much better experience if you can manage the recommended settings for the game, which include:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.8 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (3.7 GHz)

Intel Core i7-10700K (3.8 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (3.7 GHz) M emory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM G raphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT D irectX: Version 12

Version 12 S torage: 45 GB available space

45 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080p / 60fps / High Quality Settings

Gotham Knights is also available on a variety of consoles, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players will be able to hop into Gotham Knights when the game releases this Friday, Oct. 21.