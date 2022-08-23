When does Gotham Knights release?

Warner Bros.’ action game Gotham Knights is coming in hot this fall, and the focus is on every hero other than the Dark Knight himself.

With playable characters including Robin, Nighthawk, Bat Girl, and Red Hood, all of Batman’s sidekicks take center stage against some notable villains.

Today at Gamescom, Warner unveiled a trailer dedicated to the game’s villains led by Harley Quinn and Clayface. And at the end of the two-and-a-half-minute video, gamers were finally given a date for the game’s release.

When will Gotham Knights release?

Gotham Knights will be released on Oct. 21, giving players a chance to dive into Gotham for a sidekick-centric adventure. Players can already pre-order the game with three different versions available including a standard, deluxe, and collector’s edition.

The game will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, and pre-orders are available at GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

The standard edition of the game costs $69.99, and the deluxe edition is $89.99. The collector’s edition of the game is currently unavailable in most places but is listed at $299.99.