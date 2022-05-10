Is Gotham Knights playable on PS4 and Xbox One?

Warner Bros.’ latest ARPG based in the DC universe, Gotham Knights, is set to release in October, but you may or may not be able to play it depending on what console you have.

The new game has all the visual appeal of the Batman: Arkham series, but instead of playing as the Dark Knight himself, players control his former sidekicks Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood.

While the game was originally revealed in 2020 and was supposed to be released in 2021, it was delayed until this year. And today, the developer revealed intentions to nix versions of the games that aren’t on the latest generation of consoles.

They don’t always see eye to eye, but Nightwing and Red Hood can agree on one thing — protect Gotham at all costs. #GothamKnights



What consoles will Gotham Knights be on?

Gotham Knights will not be released for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Instead, it will only be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also not be available for the Nintendo Switch.

Warner announced the decision today after showing off gameplay of Nightwing and Red Hood for the first time. The only explanation given regarding the change is in the FAQ portion of the game’s official website.

In it, the developers wrote that they’ve decided to cut out PS4 and Xbox One to “provide players with the best possible gameplay experience.”

When Gotham Knights was originally announced, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S had limited availability. As time has passed, those systems have become more obtainable, perhaps playing a role in the decision to focus solely on producing the game for a newer generation of consoles.