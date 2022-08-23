Gotham Knights gets new release date, new trailer, and a whole lot of Harley Quinn

A new trailer for Gotham Knights was shown off at Gamescom 2022, featuring a new release date moved up from its original release window. And if the trailer is anything to go by, the newest Batman title will feature a whole lot of Harley Quinn.

Originally slated for release on Oct. 25, Gotham Knights will now become available four days earlier, on Oct. 21. No information was revealed as to why the game was being pushed up, but it is refreshing to see a game release not being delayed for a change.

While the new release date is undoubtedly the biggest piece of news to come out of the new trailer for the game, the new visuals and story hints also brought forward two classic Batman villains for the knights to square off against: Harley Quinn and Clayface.

Perhaps somewhat predictably, the heroes are trying to extract some sort of help out of Harley, who looks like she promptly turns around and betrays them, as she is known to do. We are talking about a doctor who lost her mind for Joker, after all. The battles with Clayface also look imposing, as the towering, waxy figure is as likely to melt through small spaces as he is to slam you into the ground repeatedly.

There are also more glimpses of the mysterious Court of Owls, who still appear to be the main faction that Batman’s associates will go up against, and gameplay featuring all four of the playable characters. All in all, it seems like a terrible time to be a resident of Gotham, but it’s a great time if you like being a skull-smashing vigilante.