What does AoE mean in games?

If you play video games, you have probably been asked or overheard one of your teammates or friends mention the term “AoE” at some point during one of your gaming sessions.

AoE has become one of the most popular terms used in gaming, but at times, its widespread usage may not be understood by some. Here’s what it actually stands for and why it is something that is still used to this day across a wide variety of different gaming genres.

What does AoE usually stand for?

Image via Riot Games

For the most part, AoE will stand for Area of Effect in most games. It is a saying used to describe an attack, spell, or ability that affects an area as opposed to a target or group of targets. Usually, an AoE ability is noticeable because of its visual effects on the terrain of a map when used. It is also a synonym for the term AoD, which stands for Area of Damage.

The term Area of Effect started gaining popularity in the early 2000s as real-time strategy games such as Warcraft, Starcraft, and Dota began to grow in popularity to describe abilities that affect opponents within a certain landscape. Since then, the term has seen popular usage in multiple different games because of its applicability to many things.

Other things AoE might stand for

Image via Relic Entertainment

That being said, you may come across AoE in settings where it does not directly relate to the term Area of Effect. Another instance in which you may find this term being used is as an acronym for the real-time strategy video game Age of Empires, though the game also has Area of Effect abilities, thus making the acronym quite a tricky scenario. Regardless, the term AoE in most cases aside from this will stand for an ability that affects a certain landscape instead of one specific target.

So next time you find yourself watching a game of League of Legends or hear somebody ask you to use your “AoE,” now you understand exactly what they will mean moving forward. Just make sure that you do not miss your AoE abilities or else your teammates might not be as trusting of your abilities in the next teamfight.