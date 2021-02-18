Today is the last day to earn solo queue double Worshipers in Smite’s Tiamat’s Cleanse event

Starting on Feb. 23, Smite will be introducing a new God, Tiamat. As a result, Hi-Rez is running an in-game event called Tiamat’s Cleanse.

Unless you’re someone who likes gambling your gems away through buying chests, there isn’t much to be excited about in the store. But there are a few accompanying perks associated with the Tiamat’s Cleanse event that you won’t want to miss, like double Worshipers.

Today's your last chance to earn double Worshipers during #TiamatsCleanse!



Right now, players can get double Worshipers in any game mode. Worshipers are used to rank up your Gods to stack those stars to intimidate your opponents in the pre-match screen. The double Worshiper perk ends today, but not if you have friends.

Starting tomorrow, a new phase of the event will begin called Party Up. This phase of the event makes it so that from Feb. 19 to 21, you can still earn double Worshipers as long as you’re in a party. You and your party will also earn double XP on top of the increased amount of Worshipers.

If you’re the type of person interested in chest sales, today is your last chance to snag the Cute But Deadly and Deep Dark chests for 25 percent off. Starting Feb. 19, players can earn the Curiosity and Spectacular chests for 25 percent off. The Curiosity and Spectacular chests will return to their normal prices when the event concludes on Feb. 22.

Get out there and snag your double Worshipers while you can.