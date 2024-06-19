This nostalgic MMO is making a huge comeback

Habbo, also known as Habbo Hotel, is a social MMO that originally launched in 2000. Now, it’s making a comeback with Habbo Hotel: Origin.

Recommended Videos

This new information came via the official Habbo X profile, where the developer has been hyping the rerelease for months. The game is finally available now and users can sign up for free.

In case you don’t know, Habbo Hotel is a social game where users register at Habbo, decorate their rooms, play games, and interact with other users.

Do you feel that nostalgia? Image via Sulake

Unlike most MMOs from the beginning of the millennium, Habbo never actually shut down. The game has been alive since its launch but the developer, Sulake, made many decisions that drove away even the most loyal players. Server merging, gambling, and even an investigation by UK television’s Channel 4 when it was rumored players were being “groomed” made many leave the game for good.

Unlike the original game, Habbo Hotel: Origins is aimed at adults. According to the developer’s description on the official website: “If you played in 2005, the hotel should feel exactly as you remember it.” The developer seems genuinely concerned about player safety, and wants users to actively participate in how the game will develop via polls.

While the game is free to play, there is an optional subscription and microtransactions for in-game currencies. Many older players probably remember back in the day, Habbo used to charge for in-game currencies via landline phone calls, and many of us didn’t even realize we were getting charged.

At the time of writing, there are over 1,000 registered guests on the Habbo Hotel Origins website and that number seems to be growing. While it’s unlikely the game will ever reach the same playercount as in 2005, it’s still nice to have a nostalgic MMO to come back to.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy