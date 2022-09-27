The first NFT game has now made its way into the Epic Games Store

Blockchain and NFTs are two concepts that gamers often have strong opinions about. While Steam might be against the idea of NFTs, the Epic Games Store has welcomed them with the launch of its first NFT game, Blankos Block Party.

Blankos Block Party, just like other NFT-centric media, is powered by the blockchain and Web3. Even though it received a welcome reception from Epic Games, the game still has to prove itself to the gamers who are against it.

The game looks like a more polished version of Roblox with NFTs plastered all over it. Taking a look at their website, it reads “Take pride in ownership” with the subtext “Good times, good vibes – you make the rules”. This makes it seem like the game is more geared towards people who really want to collect NFTs or sell them.

This collect-and-sell aspect of the game plays into the hands of the developers because they also made it a point that they’re working with “some of the world’s talented artists, designers, and creators for limited releases found only here.” With one of the artists they’ve collaborated with being deadmau5, the game is looking to cement itself as a legitimate NFT game. The game also allows you to make your own party games for people to enjoy similar to Roblox.

NFTs are a very touchy subject for gamers online with some of them adamantly refusing to support or play games from developers who are even remotely considering using them. Steam has already made a move against NFTs and removed games that use NFT, Crypto, and Blockchain from their platform.

In turn, Epic Games released a statement that it welcomes NFT games and Blockchain games on its platform, which gave the developers dabbling in these technologies a bastion.