Spider-Man: Miles Morales pre-order guide | How to pre-order & what PC bonuses you get for pre-ordering

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is swinging its way onto PCs, with the previous success of Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation to PC transition paving the way for a likely profitable endeavor for the web-slinging sequel.

Miles Morales follows his Spider-Man’s successor, taking note from his mentor, Peter Parker, learning the ins and outs of being a superhero and making his way around the city skyline of New York City.

The transition to PC is due to land on Nov. 19. The previous iteration of the Spider-Man franchise reached new heights, becoming one of the top games on Steam.

Where can I pre-order Spider-Man: Miles Morales?

You can easily get your hands on a copy of the new Spider-Man PC title. All you have to do is hit up the Steam store, find the Spider-Man: Miles Morales game in the Steam catalog, click add to cart, then fill in all the payment details, and you’re as good as gold.

What bonuses do I get when I pre-order Spider-Man: Miles Morales?

Fans who pre-order the title will get access to these added bonuses. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will cost $49.99, and be available on Steam.

Here are all the Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC rewards:

Early access to the Gravity Well gadget

Two-suit pack, including T.R.A.C.K. Suit, and Into the Spider-Verse Suit

Three ‘Skill Points’ to unlock abilities from the start of the game

Get your piggy bank ready, and hit up Steam to get access to the new Spider-Man: Miles Morales title. You’ll have to be patient though, as it doesn’t release for another month.