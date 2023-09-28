Spider-Man fans have picked their favorite PlayStation duos

With the release of Spider-Man 2 set for Oct. 20, players debated what are their favorite video game partnerships that are exclusive to PlayStation consoles, and they came up with some valid and and notable arguments.

In this Reddit thread from Sept. 27, players discuss what are their favorite partnerships aside from the Spiderbros.

1) Peter Parker and Miles Morales, or as fans call them Spiderbros, are some of the favorite duos in the PlayStation universe. With their witty remarks, and cooperation when it comes to fighting villains in the streets of New York, it is no wonder why players are so excited about the possibility of playing with both of them in the new Spider-Man 2.

2) Kratos and Atreus, Dad and Boy, start off their on-screen relationship in the God of War release on PlayStation 4 and continue to build on it, and fans grow fond of them quickly, with their determination, and a dose of dysfunctionality as father and son, only to see that relationship evolve further in the God of War Ragnarok, places them among one of the favorites.

3) Joel and Ellie, introduced to the gaming audience 10 years ago, are put together by a series of unfortunate events, which forms an unlikely relationship, but which progresses into a strong one throughout the first installment of Last of Us, and gets its epilogue in the second part. This relationship achieved great success and gathered millions of fans, which saw its adaptation into HBO’s series.

4) Nate and Sully, in the Uncharted video game series, introduce another father-and-son-like relationship between these two protagonists, which progressively develops, and gets more complicated throughout the series. where Sully is protective of Nate, and cares deeply about him, which gains the affection of many PlayStation players worldwide.

Honorable mentions

Jak and Daxter, if you played PlayStation since its early days, you cannot help by remember these two. In this series, Jak tries to help his friend Daxter after he transforms into an ottsel, a hybrid of an otter and a weasel. In the meantime, they save their world from being destroyed, as every partnership in video games does.

Cole and Zeke, from the inFamous video game series, see the development of their friendship in complicated ways, from cooperation to betrayal, and reconciliation, which makes them one of the favorite duos.

These characters depict an instilled human need for companionship, when we find a true companion, every hardship is easier, and every joy is multiplied, that is what makes us empathetic towards these video game duos, as we seek and see ourselves in them.

