God of War Ragnarök looks primed to steal the show at the BAFTA Game Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is a world-leading arts charity that hosts the BAFTA Game Awards each year. The ceremony celebrates the best games from the previous year and the talented people who brought them to life.

The BAFTA Awards consists of seventeen award categories. They include Animation, Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, Best Game, British Game, Debut Game, Evolving Game, Family, Game Beyond Entertainment, Game Design, Multiplayer, Music, Narrative, Original Property, Performer In A Leader Role, Performer In A Supporting Role, and Technical Achievement.

The EE Game of the Year is an additional category formed through the partnership between EE and BAFTA, where the public can vote for the title they believe was the best.

And with the 2023 BAFTA Awards only weeks away, BAFTA has revealed the nominees for each category, but one game is dominating the 2023 BAFTAs: God of War Ragnarök and Sony Santa Monica have been nominated for fourteen categories and have achieved an incredible feat—the most nominations in BAFTA history.

Coming in second is indie game Stray, with eight nominations, closely followed by Elden Ring, which has seven nominations, which is surprising considering Elden Ring won the 2022 Game of the Year award.

Interestingly, this year’s EE Game of the Year nominations includes Ragnarök, Stray, Marvel Snap, Horizon Forbidden West, Immortality, and Elden Ring.

While the results won’t be revealed until March 30, it’s safe to say God of War Ragnarök and Sony Santa Monica have made BAFTA history with their record-breaking number of nominations, and they’ve achieved an incredible milestone.