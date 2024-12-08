Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screengrab via CES
Category:
General

How to turn a PS5 off and on

A smooth sailing experience (if you know what to press).
Ryan Galloway
  and 
Hadley Vincent
|

Published: Dec 8, 2024 06:05 pm

With every console release there’s always that fear that the omnipotent red ring of death rears its ugly head once more. As technology improves at a rapid rate, we can’t help but complicate the method to correctly turn a product on and off. This is the case for the PlayStation 5.

Recommended Videos

There are multiple ways to turn the PlayStation on/off. But, if you’re new to this console—you may wonder what’s safe to do that won’t result in writing a report to SONY—all because you accidently pressed the wrong button. So if you’re looking for a quick guide on how to properly turn the PS5 on and off, then here’s a helping hand to get started.

How to turn the PS5 on and off

Using the console

The simplest way to turn the console on and off is by utilizing the buttons on the system itself. On the front panel, you will see either one or two buttons depending on the model of PS5 you have. On the standard model, there will be an eject button alongside the power button that is not present on its digital counterpart.

Simply press the power button, which is the one located closest to the edge of the console, and your system should either boot on or off.

Alternatively, you can use the PlayStation 5 controller to power the console. You can use this method after connecting your controller to your primary PS5. All you need to do is press the PlayStation logo button underneath the touch pad. This will not only turn the device on, but your platform will power on too.

Using a controller

If you powered the PS5 using the power button on the console, you need to press the PlayStation button on the controller to use it. From here, you will either log automatically into your profile or select it if you have multiple users on the same console. Navigate across your games, apps, and the PlayStation store with the D-pad and use X to select an action.

The PlayStation button has multiple uses. You can check notifications, manage devices and downloads, and manually power down the PS5 from this pop-up window that appears when you’re in the PlayStation home screen. Head over to the Power icon (the final option on the bar after pressing the PS button on your controller) for three options to appear.

The three options are:

  • Enter rest mode: Keeps the console on low power as it charges devices via USB or updates installed games.
  • Turn PS5 off.
  • Restart PS5: You can restart the system if you are dealing with Wi-Fi or freezing issues. You will need to turn on the controller again with the PS button when the console is back on.

Make sure you exit any games you have launched by holding the PS button, hitting the start button (three line icon next to triangle), and selecting exit game before you turn the PS5 off. This is to avoid the possibility of data loss/corruption.

You can either use the power button on the console or the PS button on a synchronized remote to boot up the PS5 immediately.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com
Author
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
Freelance Writer
Writer for Dot since Oct. 2023. Just a Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime, where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that'd make M. Night jealous. Their shocking twist? They think The Last of Us II is a masterpiece.