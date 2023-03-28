Is The Last of Us Part 2 coming to PC?

A decade ago, PC fans would not have dared dream about The Last of Us being a topic of discussion for their platform, but times are changing for the better. Sony has adopted a new strategy in recent years and what were previously exclusive titles to the PlayStation are now receiving PC ports.

The latest such game is The Last of Us Part 1, whose March 28 launch marked the debut of the series on PC. Given the quality of this modern classic, fans are already wondering if The Last of Us Part 2 also coming to PC.

Sony’s willingness to share its wide catalog of exclusive games with PC gamers is a welcome shift in the Japanese company’s approach. That being said, while we’ve seen a bunch of hugely successful ports in the last few years, PlayStation is still holding on to some of its most beloved titles. This holds especially true for more recent PlayStation 5 games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarök.

Although not a PS5 game, The Last of Us Part 2 was released just a few months before the console’s launch, so it definitely falls within that mold of recent PlayStation blockbusters. With its weird placing on the verge of a new console generation and Sony’s seemingly random selection of what to port to PC, predicting the future of Part 2 on the computer is no easy task, but we’ll give it our best shot.

Is The Last of Us Part 2 getting a PC version?

To be perfectly clear from the start, neither Sony nor Naughty Dog has given any indication that The Last of Us Part 2 is coming to PC. All we can do is gather all the evidence and make presumptions that may or may not come true.

The facts are that Sony is becoming more aggressive with its PC ports as time passes, bringing many of its headline series, like Horizon, Uncharted, God of War, and of course The Last of Us, to mouse and keyboard. On the flip side, the only original game published by Sony that launched in 2020 or later to get a PC release is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Everything else we’ve gotten in that time span has been a product of either a remake or a remaster endeavor.

That last bit might seem discouraging at first, but remember, if we are to see The Last of Us Part 2 on PC, it can only come in the form of a remake or a remaster. We are definitely not getting a base TLOU2 port from the current PlayStation 4 version.

The key for The Last of Us Part 2 coming to PC is Sony’s intent on re-releasing it for the PlayStation 5. If there is The Last of Us Part 2 remake/remaster for the PS5, there will be The Last of Us Part 2 for PC. We can almost guarantee it.

When is The Last of Us Part 2 coming to PC?

The Last of Us Part 2 could arrive on PC much sooner than you probably think. With no indication of such a release by either developer or publisher, it’s normal to assume that no such project is under work. Sony is, however, notoriously quiet on any upcoming projects until it is ready to announce everything in full detail. There’s an honest chance a new version of TLOU2 is already under development, and there are a lot of reasons why that would make sense.

On the one hand, we have the fresh re-release of The Last of Us Part 1, which would show PC gamers what this series is all about. On the other hand, there’s the TV show which surpassed all estimates of viewership, critical, and fan reception. The hype for The Last of Us franchise can hardly get any higher than it is now.

We don’t want to get your hopes too high and predict something absurd like Part 2 getting a PC port in May 2023, but we absolutely can see us all playing The Last of Us Part 2 on PC before the end of 2024, if not by the end of this year. Sony no longer has a reason to protect the PS5’s exclusivity three years after its launch, and we can all benefit from that, hopefully soon.