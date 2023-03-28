The Last of Us Part 1 is finally getting released on PC on March 28. Players will finally get the chance to experience Joel and Ellie’s story, which has gathered millions of fans from around the world.

The game follows the story of the original The Last of Us, which was released 10 years ago on PlayStation. In it, Joel embarks on a journey alongside Ellie to possibly produce a cure for a fungus responsible for a worldwide apocalypse. As always in these types of games, not everything goes according to plan.

The Last of Us, and its 2020 sequel, The Last of Us Part 2 are two of the best games in the history of PlayStation. The incredible storytelling, narrative, and complex yet easy-to-learn gameplay transformed Naughty Dog’s franchise into one of the most beloved stories ever.

In the meantime, The Last of Us also saw the creation of an enormous fan base, which is dedicated to the story. The series became so popular that it was even adapted by HBO as a live-action TV series.

And while the second installment in the series is thought by many to be a proper conclusion to the TLOU story, there are also many players who would love to see a third part to round out the Naughty Dog trilogy.

Is The Last of Us Part 3 coming?

As of now, there is no confirmation of The Last of Us Part 3, and it could be a while before we get any if there are plans to make it. Seven years passed after the release of the original game before the sequel was launched. And looking at how The Last of Us Part 2 went live in 2020, we could wait a few years before The Last of Us Part 3 releases eventually.

Everything we know about The Last of Us Part 3

Neil Druckmann, the writer of both games and co-writer of TV series, is currently busy lending a hand to HBO around the creation of their live-action adaptation. If anything, this only delays the potential of Part 3, given that Druckmann would most likely want to return to writing the game.

And, currently, it looks like there are no plans for making the game since there simply is no good enough story to tell. In Jan. 2023’s interview with Buzzfeed, Druckmann said they’re open to making The Last of Us Part 3 if they [Naughty Dog] come up with a story worth telling.

“Our process is the same thing we did when we did Part 2, which is if we can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love—just like the first and second game did—then we will tell that story. If we can’t come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2 and that will be the end,” Druckmann said.

In March 2022, Oops Leaks claimed Naughty Dog has an outline script read for The Last of Us Part 3. But it was also said the studio “is engrossed in the development” of the other projects, meaning years could pass before they continue Ellie’s story. And with there being a seven-year gap between the first two parts of the series, the game could release in the next four two five years.

Are there any other games coming from The Last of Us franchise?

Luckily for the series and multiplayer fans, the creators of the original two games are working on shipping a multiplayer game set in The Last of Us universe.

In March 2023, Druckmann said he “can’t wait to be able to show it off,” so all we can do is wait patiently for further details.