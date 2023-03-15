The Last Of Us multiplayer game is currently in development and a Naughty Dog executive recently mentioned that he “can’t wait” to show fans this project.

Speaking on the Kinda Funny spoilercast for HBO’s The Last Of Us series, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann teased fans about the upcoming game, which he described as an “exciting” project.

“What the team has put together is so cool. It’s very different than what I would do because it’s made by different people, but that to me is exciting,” Druckmann said. “Getting to see other people play in this world, in a leadership role, and see how it comes together, I can’t wait to be able to show it off.”

Druckmann also confirmed that The Last Of Us 3 is not Naughty Dog’s “next big title.” He still did not give any confirmation on what it could be, but he mentioned that the team is already working on it.

“I know the fans really want The Last Of Us Part 3, I hear about it all the time. All I can say is that we’re already into our next project, and the decision has already been made,” Druckmann said. “I can’t say what it is, but that is the process we went through. There was a lot of consideration of different things, and we picked the thing we were the most excited for.”

This follows the end of The Last Of Us HBO series earlier this week. The show’s creators already confirmed that a second season will follow. They also said one season is not enough to cover all the events of The Last Of Us 2.