The Last of Us: Part II’s events will cover ‘more than one season’ of hit HBO show, showrunners say

The first season of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation came to a controversial, yet resoundingly successful end last night, and the show’s creators are already thinking about season two.

The second season, confirmed not long after the successes of the first few episodes, will portray the events of the second game. But the expansive story of the sequel will need more than one season alone to be told properly, according to the show’s creators in an interview with GQ.

“I think we know what we’re doing on this one,” said co-creator Craig Mazin. “I’m not saying that in snarky way, I’m saying that in a hopeful way. There are going to be things that are going to be different, and there are things that are going to be identical.”

The larger scale of the second game will likely be less of a one-to-one recreation than the first season was of the first game, according to Mazin and fellow co-creator Neil Druckmann, who directed both games.

“There are things that are going to be added and enriched,” Mazin said. “There are some things that are going to be flipped. Our goal remains exactly what it was for the first season, which is to deliver a show that makes fans happy. We’ve got an incredible returning cast. It’s a daunting task. But Jesus, so was the first season. You can’t make everyone happy. But we’ve made a lot of people happy and that’s our intention to do it again.”

When asked about how the game will translate to the show, Mazin and Druckmann confirmed it will be “more than one season.”

“Some of the stuff I’m most excited for [in Part 2] are the changes we’ve discussed and seeing the story come to life again in this other version,” Druckmann said. “And I think it’s exciting because it leans into those feelings you had from the game, really heavily, in a new way.”

Season two of The Last of Us is likely a long way out as it has not begun production yet, and so the wait begins.