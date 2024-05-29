Sony confirms date of next PlayStation State of Play showcase

The next PlayStation State of Play will be broadcast tomorrow, May 30, Sony announced today. Players have been anticipating news on this front for a while, but many feared we wouldn’t see a State of Play before June.

Recommended Videos

“State of Play is back! Tune in live for updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles, plus a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year,” Sony wrote today on its official blog. The stream is going to feature 14 titles and will last for over 30 minutes. It seems like we’re in for a rapid-fire showcase of games old and new. The stream is set to begin at 5pm CT and will be shown live on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

The last State of Play was in February when Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was showcased in-depth. Image via Sony

Rumors had been circulating regarding a State of Play launching in May. With the confirmation that May 29 is the start of the Sony Days of Play, many believed that to be it for this month. This surprise announcement means we’re likely to see at least one new game for the holiday season. Some of the games still waiting for further details include the new Silent Hill title and remake and Death Stranding 2.

Once again, one of the most anticipated titles for any State of Play, including this one launching tomorrow, is the Bloodborne remaster or PC port. The game has been stuck in limbo and a part of so many rumors that its hypothetical upgrade to PC or PS5 is at Half-Life 3 levels right now. We’ll see precisely if player disbelief will be dispelled on May 30.

The 14 titles can be just about anything, and the 30-minute runtime implies a two-minute trailer on average for each.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more