Sons of the Forest: Where to find the stun gun and get more ammo

Surviving in Sons of the Forest’s treacherous world isn’t a piece of cake even with the most potent weapons, but having the stun gun’s edge on your side isn’t a bad idea. Since you’re here, you’re probably wondering how to find and get hold of the gun and collect ammo for it. While the journey might be difficult, don’t worry—our guide will make it easier.

The stun gun in Sons of the Forest isn’t built to shoot bullets and one-shot enemies, but it’s a handy support tool that can buy you some precious, life-saving time. Provided you manage to hit an enemy—cannibal or mutant—with its ranged stun blast, they’ll be dazed for a few seconds, during which they will be unable to resist follow-up attacks.

Now that you know the advantage it brings to the battle, here’s where you can find the stun gun and some extra ammo to fuel it in Sons of the Forest.

Where is the stun gun in Sons of the Forest?

The stun gun can be found well inside a dark, damp cave, also known as the Rebreather cave, situated in the northern part of the island, right by the coast. Some players spawn right here at the beginning of Sons of the Forest. Here’s a marker for your convenience.

The cavern is right here. Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mapgenie.io

Before you head for the stun gun, make sure to have the Rebreather with you, or you might suffocate. You’ll also need some reliable weapons to fight off the creeps residing inside.

Enter the Rebreather cave

Once you’re ready, head to the cave’s entrance, which will be blocked if you haven’t broken it already. Equip your axe to break through the blockage and press the “E” key when the cue shows up to wiggle your way into the claustrophobic space.

Head towards the light and avoid fights

Once you’re in, you’re going to have to head in the direction of the light.

Try avoiding mutants as much as possible. Image via Endnight Games

You may see some mutants on your way, and while you can choose to engage with them, it’s better to avoid picking a fight to preserve your health. That said, there might be some mutants who’ll block your path completely and, hence, have to be eliminated.

Take the lane to the right of the dead body on the ground

A couple of mutants later, you’ll come across a dead body. Collect the supplies you find near it; you should find some ammo for the stun gun here. Now, take the path to the right. You may come across some more enemies and crucial supplies on your way.

Find the hanging dead body with the stun gun

Keep exploring until you see a source of red light. Here, you’ll spot a dead body hanging from the ceiling, and it should be holding the stun gun you’re looking for, shaped like a pistol with a yellow body and black tip. Pick it up, and it will be added to your inventory.

Does the stun gun have unlimited ammo in Sons of the Forest?

No, the stun gun has limited ammo, and every time you fire a blast from it, you’d have to reload to use it again. Once the gun is empty, you’ll need to equip new stun gun cartridges to use it again.

How do you get more stun gun ammo in Sons of the Forest?

Stun gun ammo can be found inside the Rebreather Cave, inside supply crates, and at some exclusive spawn spots. You can gather plenty of stun gun ammo when you’re inside the cave searching for the gun. Revisit the helicopter crash site and dig through the supply boxes; these should be a sure-shot source of stun gun ammo.

Sons of the Forest is quite unpredictable, so the trick to finding anything here is to keep exploring every nook and cranny of the map. Note that stun gun ammo is a rare find in the game and it could take a while for you to collect a lot of them.

Where is the ammo in Sons of the Forest?

You’ll definitely need a lot of ammo to wield those mutant-hunting weapons in Sons of the Forest. Thankfully, you can find ammo for your weapons, including that of the stun gun, almost everywhere on the map, but it’s mostly in small quantities.

Dig through supply crates, explore mysterious caves, visit abandoned camps, return to the helicopter crash site (your first spawn point), and inspect containers to collect ammo. Note that caverns will most likely house danger, so either be prepared to fight or learn to ignore foes.

