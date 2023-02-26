Is it worth it to go into the cave in Sons of the Forest?

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the hit title The Forest from 2014, a survival horror experience that puts players on an island filled with mutants and monsters. Like the original, Sons of the Forest features many places to explore, like abandoned scientific facilities and dark caves. Many players are wondering if exploring the first cave in the game is worth the scares likely waiting within.

There are some considerable upgrades in the first cave, but it’s ultimately up to how you want to play Sons of the Forest. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not it’s worth it to go into the cave in Sons of the Forest.

What’s in the cave in Sons of the Forest?

Screengrab via Endnight Games

Before you decide whether or not to go into the cave, you should know what’s in it so you’re prepared to take on the threats inside. There are a number of unique rewards in the first cave and every subsequent one that will make the game a little bit easier. There is an item in the first cave near the player spawn that will allow you to reach areas that were previously inaccessible.

This item is the Rebreather, and it allows you to exit the cave via an underwater tunnel, showing you the power of the new tool. There are also other rewards like ammo for the 9mm pistol and other resources the player can use. However, you should be wary of the monsters that are inside the cave, as they can pose a real threat to solo players and small parties.

Screengrab via Endnight Games

Players will also find other things inside the cave, like a taser, which can be used to shock enemies and other players. It doesn’t do considerable damage, but it will work to stop quick enemies in their tracks before you take them out with multiple shocks. It has limited charges, however, so make sure you use the weapon sparingly and don’t waste charges on your friends.

There are two monsters you’ve got to look out for in the cave, with one being the blind mutant shown above, as well as a monster split down the middle. The latter is a particularly strong enemy for early in the game, and you will need to watch out for its wild brute swings. However, if you can get past it, you’ll be rewarded with a new underwater breathing tool and a taser.