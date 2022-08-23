Sonic Frontiers’ official release date set

Sonic Frontiers now has an official release date of Nov. 8, the devs revealed during the official story trailer at Gamescom 2022 today.

This year has been a busy one for everybody’s favorite speedy blue hedgehog as he continues his accelerated pace of dominating the media. From setting $400 million box office records with his recent movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, to enjoying the re-release of retro Sonic games through Sonic Origins, Sonic has been everywhere this year.

Yet, even with all of these impressive feats of duality and mainstay in the press, Sonic the Hedgehog fans have had their eyes gazed at the eventual release of Sonic Frontiers. Now, an official release date can be placed next to the highly-anticipated title as fans can bookmark Nov. 8 on their calendars as the day to pick up Sonic Frontiers.

The official story trailer starts with Sonic meeting a mysterious stranger that tells him that his “reckless actions endanger the world.” Shortly after, Sonic taps a mysterious red circle on a giant pillar that begins glowing.

There, Sonic is seen traveling a vast variety of different landscapes, collecting rings and navigating the open world in his own cool way before the trailer ends.

For the past few months, Sonic fans have been treated with small glimpses of what is to come in this ambitious leap from the usual formula of its games. And in just a few months, fans will have an opportunity to finally decide if all the hype was worth it.

Sonic Frontiers will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.