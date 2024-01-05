Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 remakes get 2024 launch windows in PlayStation reel

Sony has released a new sizzle reel to hype the biggest PlayStation 5 games launching this year, and included among them are Konami’s remakes of Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

This is pretty significant since this is the first formal announcement of a launch window for both games. Silent Hill fans should especially be pleased to hear this since there have been no real updates on the Silent Hill 2 remake since the October 2022 reveal trailer. Just a couple of months ago, developer Bloober Team felt it had to say the lack of news didn’t mean development was going poorly and asked fans to be patient.

By comparison, Metal Gear Solid Delta, as it’s called, was only announced last May (following years of rumors), and Konami has shared an admittedly brief preview of its gameplay and in-engine visuals. Both these games mark the first new entries in their respective franchises in years (even if they are remakes) so 2024 could be a comeback year for the company in the eyes of some fans.

That said, Konami itself doesn’t appear to have commented on these games’ launch windows. At the very least, this sizzle real shows Sony is aiming to have them out on PS5 by the end of the year. As a reminder, the Silent Hill 2 remake will launch as a PS5 exclusive, and while Metal Gear Solid Delta is multiplatform, Sony did get to announce it at one of its PlayStation showcases. This should mean both games will see more detailed updates and/or trailers which show off more gameplay in the coming months. There’s every possibility the remakes will be hit with delays, but hopefully, nothing that pushes them into 2025.

Other highlights from the sizzle reel include exclusives like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (scheduled for Feb. 29), Rise of the Ronin (March 22), and Stellar Blade, which was initially aiming for a 2023 launch but was pushed back in December.