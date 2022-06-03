Sega unveils new Mega Drive Mini 2 console, which will have over 50 games

The new mini console adds on to an already busy year for Sega.

Sega has revealed the Mega Drive Mini 2 during a Japanese Sega Live stream as the mini console looks to improve upon the original Mega Drive Mini and Mega Drive 2.

The Mega Drive Mini 2 is a sequel to the original Mega Drive Mini, which released in 2019. The new console is also spiritual successor to the original Mega Drive 2, released in 1993. While the original Mega Drive Mini featured an expansive lineup of 42 games that ranged across a variety of games, the new Mega Drive Mini 2 looks to expand on that in late 2022.

The Japanese Sega Live stream revealed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 would include 50 Mega Drive and Mega CD titles. The system will also include arcade ports that Sega describes as a “mysterious new work”.

While the entirety of the 50-game roster has not been revealed, the Japanese Sega Live Stream did reveal a good sum of games that have been confirmed for the console.

Image via Sega

The list of confirmed games so far for the Mega Drive Mini 2 is as follows:

Silpheed (Mega CD)

Shining Force CD (Mega CD)

Sonic CD (Mega CD)

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Mega CD)

Popful Mail (Mega CD)

Virtua Racing (Mega Drive)

Bonanza Bros (Mega Drive)

Shining in the Darkness (Mega Drive)

Thunder Force IV (Mega Drive)

Magical Taruruto (Mega Drive)

Fantasy Zone (new Mega Drive port)

The upcoming mini console will be released on Oct. 27 in Japan while a Western release date has yet to be revealed. Those interested in purchasing the console can do so at the price of ¥9,980 yen or $75 USD.

The reveal of the Mega Drive Mini 2 marks an already busy year for the video game publisher. Currently, Sega is working on a number of new Sonic the Hedgehog titles such as the upcoming Sonic Origins and Sonic Frontiers, which will be released on June 23 and in late 2022, respectively. On top of these games, it has also been reported that Sega is also working on “big-budget reboots” of popular classics like Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio.

With a wide range of games across multiple Sega classics, the Mega Drive Mini 2 is ready to impress longtime Sega fans, all within pocket reach.