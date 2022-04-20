When does Sonic Origins release?

Sega just announced its newest release of retro Sonic the Hedgehog games through Sonic Origins, a collection of the series’ iconic titles from the 1990s.

Sonic has been busy as of late. Whether it’s through announcements of a new open-world journey or breaking box office records with his new movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the speedy blue hedgehog has been involved in a number of different projects lately that have fans on the edge of their seats.

Now, the big question Sonic the Hedgehog fans have is when can they get their hands on Sonic Origins.

When does Sonic Origins come out?

The official release date for Sonic Origins is set on Sonic’s birthday, June 23, and will be playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Celebrate the games that started it all. Sonic Origins arrives June 23rd, 2022! pic.twitter.com/7S3cypS0bY — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) April 20, 2022

Sonic Origins will feature a compilation of the series’ iconic 2D games from throughout the 1990s, where the journey for the iconic blue hedgehog began. The games included in Sonic Origins will be Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 and Knuckles, and Sonic CD.

All of the games will be made available to play in either Classic Mode or Anniversary Mode. Classic Mode will allow fans of the original Sonic the Hedgehog games to play through the games as they were originally released, with three lives to complete the game.

As for Anniversary Mode, this new mode will allow players to go through the games with an unlimited amount of lives as well as other enhancements to make the overall playing experience less tedious and more focused on the journey through classic Sonic the Hedgehog titles.

Fans can pre-order Sonic Origins starting tomorrow, where they will receive a number of benefits for purchasing the game earlier than the June 23 release date. These bonuses include a 100 Medallion Bonus, an unlocked Mirror Mode, and a Letter Box visuals.

Sonic Origins will allow different generations to enjoy the original Sonic the Hedgehog games and is a good introduction to those awaiting the release of Sonic Frontiers in late-2022. Sonic Frontiers will be the series’ first open-world game.

Until then, fans will have Sonic Origins to go through later this summer.