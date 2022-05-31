When does Sonic Frontiers release?

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most iconic video game characters of all time. Fans of all ages enjoy controlling the furry hero on his adventures, and the upcoming Sonic Frontiers title looks like it’ll deliver a fresh batch of fun. While a lot of fans are anxiously awaiting the game’s release, Sega still hasn’t provided a confirmed release date for Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Frontiers was first revealed during the Sonic Central livestream in 2021, and fans received an extended look during the Game Awards in December. This trailer showed a vast open-world for players to explore as their favorite blue hero. It also confirmed the game is coming in the 2022 holiday season.

The latest teaser trailer provides a closer look at gameplay and combat, showing several exciting moves and abilities as Sonic defeats multiple enemies. It also shows Sonic traversing the open world at high speed, providing a glimpse of how it will feel exploring the environment. Fans everywhere have responded positively to the trailer, and the new snippets make it seem like Sonic Frontiers will be the game Sonic fans have always dreamed about.

The new teaser didn’t provide a concrete release date for the title, but we can still expect the game this upcoming holiday season. But fans can expect more Sonic content from IGN throughout June, including “world-exclusive gameplay reveals,” first hands-on impressions, and interviews with the developers. Hopefully for fans, an actual release date will be revealed soon.

The Sonic Frontiers updates will start on June 1 at 11 pm CT, so keep an eye on IGN YouTube channel for more information.