Remnant 2: How to find Leto’s Stash—The Agenda trophy

"I am packing up this structure along with my armor and sending it along to the scientists at Ward 13."

In Remnant 2, Leto’s Stash serves as one of the best secrets in the game, and one that just about every player should look to uncover during their Campaign playthroughs.

Not only is it accessible in every Campaign run—a rarity thanks to the game’s procedural generation system—but it also gives players a hefty amount of high-quality loot and unlocks a secret achievement or trophy.

The only prerequisite that players must satisfy before searching for Leto’s Stash is that they will need to have the Biome Portal Key. This quest item is given by The Keeper in the Labyrinth after players defeat the mandatory Labyrinth Sentinel boss.

Leto’s Stash exact location in Remnant 2

Leto’s Stash is located in Ward 13, but it’s only accessible via a portal that can be found in the Fractured Ingress area within the Labyrinth. This secret area can also be seen from the same room in which players can find the MP60-R handgun.

In Ward 13, Leto’s Stash is sectioned off completely from the rest of the area. Image by Dot Esports

Related: Remnant 2: Best weapons tier list—ranked

How to reach Leto’s Stash in Remnant 2

From the Fractured Ingress checkpoint crystal, head up the stairs to your right and proceed over the floating bridges until you reach a portal. Once there, you will need to walk behind this portal to the edge of the cliff and look down to find a hidden portal. After dropping into it, your momentum will take you to another area with another portal. Upon taking this one, you will be taken to a secret area. While it will look like there is nothing left to be done here, you can actually pull off a bit of parkour, starting with the rocks in the room to your left, to reach a hidden yellow gate. Use your Biome Portal Key to open it up, and enter it to reach Leto’s Stash in Ward 13.

Reaching the precise location of the Leto’s Stash area in Ward 13 from the Labyrinth. Video by Dot Esports

Related: How to unlock every achievement and trophy in Remnant 2

Once you have entered Leto’s Stash, you will be awarded the The Agenda trophy, as well as be able to pick up the Chicago Typewriter long gun and the Leto Mark II armor set. A journal entry from Dr. Leto Apostolakis himself is also here for those who enjoy taking in some extra lore.

About the author