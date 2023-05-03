Redfall’s disappointing launch has gamers fearing the worst for Xbox and Starfield

Redfall, Bethesda’s latest game, released on May 2. After a slew of delays and fan perceptions of the game being in development hell for the last few years, the game finally launched. Most players have already considered it to be a disaster, claiming Redfall‘s launch to be on par with the catastrophic launches of Cyberpunk 2077 and No Man’s Sky and are fearing the worst for the upcoming Starfield.

Redfall has been plagued with several game-breaking bugs and performance issues such as framerate drops and inconsistent AI. Despite players meeting the minimum requirements, the graphics and the controls were also points of contention along with the empty open world. While there are several factors that can be attributed to the terrible launch of Redfall, one point, in particular, is unanimously agreed upon.

Redfall is the perfect example of how investor pressure is affecting the video game industry.



Microsoft's rush to release games by Q3 of 2023 feels completely misguided, and it will have an impact on more than just those at Arkane…



I'm not holding my breath for Starfield. 🫤 pic.twitter.com/FEUO8reD2f — Max Neal 🎮 (@MaxTheCatfish) May 2, 2023

Many fans share the sentiment that developers being rushed to finish games tends to cause this problem. Microsoft’s rush to release games might end up affecting other games as well as its Xbox exclusives that bring most players to purchase its line of consoles. Starfield is a highly anticipated Bethesda launch as well, but after the disaster that was Redfall, fans are now thinking twice.

Related: What platforms will Redfall be available on?

These fears have spread to fans all over the internet. But not all of them are negative, with some fans seeing the positives and highlighting how the launch of Starfield might end up being different from Redfall, and there is a particular reason for that.

Even though both Redfall and Starfield fall under the same publisher, Bethesda, they do not share the same developer. Redfall was developed by Arkane Austin while Starfield is being developed by Bethesda Game Studios itself. This has led some fans to think that Starfield might be better off than Redfall since the main studio has been working on it for years now.

Several angry fans have been annoyed at Arkane Austin for Redfall. This is down to the high launch price of the game ($70) despite having such a lackluster release. Another reason for the disappointment is due to high expectations since Arkane Austin has released masterpieces such as Deathloop and the Dishonored series, making Redfall fall short of fan expectations.

The future of Starfield and other Xbox releases seems to be uncertain right now. At a time like this, we cannot be sure how these disastrous launches will affect future projects going forward. Only time will tell and we will keep you covered.