Reddit just opened a five-year ‘time capsule’ of gaming predictions for 2024, and some are spot-on

While others were way off.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: May 15, 2024 06:51 am

r/Games has opened a five-year time capsule containing thoughts and predictions for the future of gaming made by posters back in 2019, and it’s hard not to be impressed by how accurate some of the predictions are.

The time capsule asked the Reddit community a series of questions about what the gaming landscape would look like in five years, including their predictions for the three major publishers, PC, and third-party game makers like EA. Some of the theories give credence to the idea that time travelers exist among us—while others make us question just how bad the industry has gotten over the past five years.

/r/Games Five-Year Time Capsule: What thoughts/predictions/expectations do you have for the future of gaming?
byu/Potatoslayer2 inGames

Some of the responses include a prediction of a Japanese Assassin’s Creed game, recently announced to be Assassin’s Creed Shadowsa new Fable game, more God of War, another Smash Bros. Fighter Pass (albeit without it all being echo fighters), and a ‘Majora’s Mask-esque sequel to Zelda: BOTW, which we’ve seen in Tears of the Kingdom

It’s not all perfect, though, with a few funny predictions we can’t help but laugh at. There are still no signs of Beyond Good and Evil 2 or Dragon Age, despite the latter potentially being revealed later this year. We never got a sequel to Super Mario Odyssey, but hopefully, we’ll get one with the Switch successor, and Xbox hasn’t leaned hard or done anything with its first-party IP outside of buying a lot of studios

Reading all these predictions makes me wonder what the community might try to predict now for the next five years as we head into the next generation of consoles. How will the Switch 2 perform? Will Xbox become a third-party studio, considering the decline in console sales and its shift to first-party titles on rival platforms

Get your predictions in, people!

