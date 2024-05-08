Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will reportedly be released this fiscal year, 10 years since Inquisition

After more than 10 years since the most recent installment in the series, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is reportedly scheduled to be released at the end of the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts said in its latest investor call that it has yet to announce two major game titles set to be released during this fiscal year, and one of them is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, as reported by both gaming news outlet Eurogamer and gaming industry insider Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb. The current fiscal year started at the beginning of April 2024, meaning Dragon Age: Dreadwolf should be released in March 2025 at the latest.

The second unannounced game set to be released this fiscal year, a “partner title” that EA will publish, will launch specifically in the fourth quarter (Q4), which would be between January and March 2025. The “owned IP title,” which has been reported to be Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, does not have a specific planned quarter release window.

The wait has been excruciatingly long for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, but players won’t have to wait much longer for an official reveal. Late last year, EA and BioWare promised a full reveal in the summer of 2024, and many fans are wisely marking their calendars for Summer Game Fest 2024, which takes place on June 7.

As tough as it has been on impatient fans, it’s been even harder on the developers making the game. Development has gone through direction changes, project lead changes, a reported cancelation in 2017, layoffs at BioWare, and even a lawsuit from a handful of those laid-off employees.

Between Dreadwolf and EA Sports College Football 25, EA is counting on two separate franchises that are returning with new games after over a decade of inactivity this calendar year, though the publisher is still making considerable revenue off its global sports franchises in Madden and EA Sports FC.

